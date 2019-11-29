CISF vacancy 2019: Application process for 300 posts begins at cisfrectt.in | Details here

CISF vacancy 2019: Application process for 300 posts begins

CISF vacancy 2019: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited offline application from qualified sportsperson for the position of Head Constable (General Duty). CISF has advertised for nearly 300 vacancies for people from athletics, boxing, basket ball, gymnastics, football, hockey, handball, judo, kabaddi, shooting, swimming, volleyball, weight lifting, wrestling, and taekwondo. The interested candidates can check details about the notification on the official website of CISF at — cisfrectt.in.

CISF constable: Vacancy Details:

Number of vacancies: 300

CISF Salary: Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be paid as per the pay matrix level 4 (Rs 25,500- Rs 81,100) as per central government norms. They will also be governed by the National Pension System.

CISF constable vacancy 2019: Important Dates:

The candidates should send in their application form before December 17, 2019, till 5 pm

Candidates from North Eastern India will have to send in their application forms by December 24, 2019, till 5 pm.

CISF vacancy 2019 – Eligibility

CISF vacancy 2019: Age Limit

All the candidates applying for the vacancies should be between 18 to 23 years of age. They should be born between 02.08.1996 and 01.08.2001.

CISF vacancy 2019: Educational qualification:

All the candidates should have the class 12th pass certificate from a recognised school or institute affiliated under state or central government. Along with that, they should also have represented the state or nation in national or international games.

CISF vacancy- How to apply:

Since the application process is offline, the candidates will have to download the application from the CISF website at — cisfrectt.in.

Step 1: Visit the website of CISF

Step 2: Go to the notification reading “Recruitment of Sportsmen and Women in CISF against Sports Quota-2019 (English)”

Step 3: Take a print of the document

Step 4: Fill in the form with relevant details, affix photographs

Step 5: Send the application form to the address mentioned in Column 2 for the disciplines mentioned in Column 1

Step 6: Attach the demand draft of fee payment along with other documents required.

Along with that the candidates will have to attach self-attested photocopies of several documents, which includes, Matriculation certificate in support of age, All Certificates in support of educational qualifications, Caste Certificate viz SC, ST OBC or EWS, Certificate in support of belonging to hill/tribesmen/woman, if seeking relaxation in height and chest as per Appendix-”F”, Sports certificates related to the event/discipline, Two recent passport size photographs.

CISF Recruitment 2019 – Fees:

The candidates need to attach a Rs 100 postal order or demand draft along with the application form. Hoever SC, ST and female candidates are exempted from paying any fee.