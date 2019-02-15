CISF Recruitment 2019 Notification: Last few days left to apply for Head Constable posts at cisf.gov.in; check salary, other details

CISF Recruitment 2019 Notification for Head Constable posts released at cisf.gov.in. Last date for online application approaching soon. Visit- cisf.gov.in to know more.
CISF Recruitment 2019 Notification: Here is your chance to serve the nation! The Central Industrial Security Force (CSIF) has invited interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Head Constable at cisf.gov.in. It is to be noted that only a few days are left for candidates to apply for the posts on offer. Visit the official website of CISF now to apply online. The post is open to candidates who have completed their Class 12th/ Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from a recognised institute. A total of 429 posts are on offer for aspirants.
Candidates will be selected for the posts through a series of Test that includes- Physical Standard Test (PST), Height Bar Test (HBT), Written Test, Documentation, Skill test (typewriting) and Medical Examination. Candidates who successfully qualify all these will be selected. Mentioned below are the details that candidates can go through before applying for the posts.
CISF Recruitment 2019: Important dates-
- Online application process ends: February 20, 2019
- Last date to pay application fee: February 21, 2019
CISF Recruitment 2019: Post details-
Total Posts- 429
Direct Male: 328 posts
Direct Female: 37 posts
LDCE: 64 posts
CISF Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-
Age limit: 18 to 25 years
Candidates should have passed Intermediate/ 10+2 from a recognised institute
CISF Recruitment 2019: Salary-
Candidates will be selected for the posts of Head Constable in the level-4 in pay matrix (Rs 25500- RS 81100) Pre-revised pay Rs 5200-20200 with Grade pay of Rs 2400 plus usual and admissible allowances to the Central Government employees from time to time.
CISF Recruitment 2019: How to apply-
The online forms for the posts on offer are available online only. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference
