CISF recruitment 2019: Fresh job vacancies announced for Head Constable posts at cisf.gov.in, check details

By: | Updated: January 15, 2019 9:26 PM

CISF recruitment 2019: The application process for the same is yet to begin and the same shall continue until February 20, 2019.

CISF recruitment 2019, cisf.gov.in, Central Industrial Security Force, Head Constable, Head Constable jobs, jobs, government jobs, jobs newsCISF recruitment 2019! (Photo: IE)

CISF recruitment 2019: The Central Industrial Security Force (CSIF) in its fresh round of recruitment has invited candidates to apply for the post of Head Constable at cisf.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website now to apply for the posts on offer now. The application process for the same is yet to begin and the same shall continue until February 20, 2019. The posts on offer are open to both ‘male and female Indian citizens’. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to know in order to take part in the process.

CISF recruitment 2019: Important dates-

Online application starts- January 21, 2019
Online application ends- February 20, 2019

CISF recruitment 2019: Post details-

Head Constable – 429 Posts

CISF recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

– Age limit: 18 to 25 years
– Interested candidates should have passed 10+2 from a recognised institute in the country

CISF recruitment 2019: Application Fee-

General and OBC candidates – Rs. 100/-
Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, women and Ex-servicemen – No Fee

CISF recruitment 2019: Selection Process-

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Height Bar Test (HBT), Physical Standard Test (PST), Documentation, Written Test, Skill test (typewriting) and Medical Examination.

CISF recruitment 2019: How to apply-

The online forms for the posts on offer are available online only. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

