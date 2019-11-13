CISF recruitment 2019: Apply for 1,314 Assistant Sub-Inspector posts; Check details

The last date to submit the online application form is December 9, 2019. (Representational image)

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued a notification inviting applications for recruitment to several posts of through Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (LDCE). The willing candidates can apply by visiting the official website at cisf.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application form is December 9, 2019.

Important dates-

Last date for submission of online application form- December 9, 2019

Exam to take place- February 16, 2020

Vacancies-

There are 1,314 vacant posts of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) that are slated to fill through this recruitment drive.

Exam pattern-

The willing who would likely to apply for the post, have to go through a written exam, physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET) and a medical examination.

The written exam will have multiple-choice questions. The paper will be based on OMR sheet. About three and a half hours will be allotted for each candidate to solve the questions. A total of 200 questions will be there. Each question will carry 1 mark. To get selected, an individual must obtain a minimum mark of 45 per cent in each part while 50 per cent marks in aggregate. However, for candidates belonging to reserved category, a relaxation of 5 per cent is there.

Exam syllabus-

In the written examination, the questions will cover on- General Intelligence and Reasoning (50 questions), General Awareness and Professional knowledge (50 questions), Numerical Ability (50 questions), Comprehension and Communication skill (50 questions).

Age limit-

The maximum age limit for this recruitment drive has been capped at 35 years as on August 1, 2019. However, there is an age relaxation for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST). But for OBC candidates (Other Backward Class), there is no age limitation.

Educational qualification-

The applicants who are willing to apply must bear a graduation degree for the said posts.

Experience of work-

The interested candidates willing to apply for the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) through Limited Departmental Competitive Exam (LDCE), must have a minimum of five years of work experience as constable/GD, head constable/GD and Constable/TM as on August 1, 2019.

Know how to apply-

1) To apply for the posts, candidates need to visit the official website at cisf.gov.in.

2) After visiting the website, an individual needs to click on the recruitment-option.

3) A new page will display on the screen where one needs to click on the link- Assistant sub-inspector LDCE.

4) After entering there, one should read the instructions carefully.

5) After reading, fill the application form and submit.