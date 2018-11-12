CISF recruitment 2018: Apply for 519 assistant sub-inspector posts at cisf.gov.in

It is important to note that the eligible candidates will get only three chances to compete in the LDCE.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited eligible candidates to apply for 519 posts of Assistant Sub-Inspectors. The last date to apply to submit the application form is December 15, 2018 and the recruitment test will be conducted through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE-2018), according to the official notification. It is important to note that the eligible candidates will get only three chances to compete in the LDCE.

CISF recruitment 2018 vacancy details-

Total posts: 519 (General category: 404 posts, Scheduled Castes: 77, Scheduled Tribes: 38)

Important dates:

Last date of receipt of applications by the unit commanders – December 15

Last date of receipt of applications by respective zonal DIsG – December 22

Written examination – February 24, 2019

Declaration of result of written examination – March 18

Start of physical measurement & PET – April 4

Start of medical examination – May 6

Commencement of basic training – June 24

Eligibility criteria:

As per the official notification, only Constable/GD, Head Constable /GD, and Constable/Tradesmen who have completed five years regular service including the period of basic training in the grade or five years combined regular service as Constable/GD, Head Constable/GD, and Constable/Tradesmen as on August 1, 2018 are eligible to apply.

They should also hold a graduation degree from a recognised university.

Age limit:

The maximum age to apply for the post is 35 years (as on August 1, 2018). A provision for relaxation in age by 5 years for SC/ST candidates is also made. The candidates should have a clean record.

For physical standards, interested and eligible candidates may visit the official website – www.cisf.gov.in

Selection process:

In the first two stages, the CISF will conduct a written examination which will have OMR based question paper, besides checking the overall record. The objective paper will have multiple choice question paper comprising of 200 marks. In the third stage, the physical measurement of candidates will be calculated. In stage IV, physical efficiency test will be conducted and stage V will be a detailed medical examination.

For the final selection, candidates have to appear in the merit list. The general category candidates will need to secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks while it is 45 per cent for SC/ST category.