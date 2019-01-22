CISF Head Constable Application Form 2019: Check details here

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has just released the Application Form for the post of Head Constable on January 21, 2019. Candidates can check www.cisfrectt.in/index.php where the form has been made available.

Applicants will need to register before they fill up the form and the last date to submit the form is February 20, 2019. It must be noted that the form should have valid details as the form will not be taken into consideration if it is found to have invalid details.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have Indian citizenship and also hold the Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination fulfil the eligibility criteria. It must be noted that the candidates should be aged between 18 to 25 years on the last date of the applications to apply for the same.

Application fee

The application fee for the candidates for General (Male) and OBC category is Rs. 100. The candidates belonging to SC / ST / Women / Ex-Servicemen category. The exam date and the availability of admit card for download will be announced soon.

Mode of payment

Both online and offline method have been made available for the fee payment. The online payment is accepted via Net Banking / Credit Card / Debit Card while the offline fee payment is accepted through e-Challan at State Bank of India (SBI) only. The deadlines for candidates to make the fee payment is 5:00 p.m on February 20, 2019.

The application fee, however, is Non-Refundable.

READ ALSO | JKBOSE Results 2018 declared! Check Kargil Division Class 10 results on jkbose.ac.in

Vacancies

The CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2019 has been opened for the head constable – vacancies are open for the post of LDCE, CISF Departmental candidates.

Also, if the total vacancy of the LDCE (64) remain vacant even after the final selection then the shortlisted candidates who applied for head constable will be taken into consideration for filling up the LDCE vacant post. The total vacancies open for the male and female head constable are 328 and 37, respectively.