The CISF Driver Admit Card 2023 will soon be available for download on the website cisfrectt.in. The Central Industrial Security Force has released a list of shortlisted candidates for the PST/PET, Documentation & Trade Test.

Information about the CISF Driver Admit Card 2023: The Central Industrial Security Force, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is organizing the PST/PET, Documentation & Trade Test for the Constable/Driver & DCPO-2022 positions.

Candidates who have applied for the CISF Driver Recruitment 2023 can stay updated on the release of the CISF Admit Card specifically for the Driver Posts. The physical examination is scheduled to take place on June 27, 2023, and the admit cards are expected to be available soon.

The police force has published a list of candidates who have been shortlisted to appear in the examination. The list includes details such as registration number, roll number, name, father’s name, date of birth, category, domicile, date of recruitment, and the name of the recruitment center.

To download the CISF Driver Admit Card 2023, follow these steps:

1. Visit the CISF website.

2. Click on the admit card section.

3. Enter your registration number and password.

4. Access the CISF Driver Call Letter.