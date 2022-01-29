CISF Constable Recruitment: Application on for 1,149 vacancies, here’s how to apply

CISF Constable Recruitment 2022 at cisf.gov.in: The candidates applying should be above 18 but below 23 years old.

CISF Constable Recruitment: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications from male candidates for Constable/Fire posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the CISF’s official website from today.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is March 4. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,149 vacancies. The candidates applying should be above 18 but below 23 years old. However, the upper age cap will be relaxed for candidates from reserved categories. The application fee for the examination can be paid through Net Banking using a debit or credit card and UPI or through cash at State Bank of India branches by generating a challan.

The applicants should have passed Class 12 in Science.

CISF Constable Selection Process: The CISF will shortlist the applicants on the basis of their physical efficiency test and physical standards test, written exam, document verification, and medical examination.

How to Apple for CISF Constable Vacancy: Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the CISF’s official website.

— Log on to the website

— On the homepage, there is ‘Login’ button

— Upon clicking the ‘Login’ button, a new page with the ‘New Registration’ link will be displayed

— Candidates will have to fill in their basic, additional, and contact details, and submit a declaration

CISF Constable Vacancy Details: According to the official website, the CISF is hiring candidates to fill 79 vacancies (51 in Naxal areas) in Andhra Pradesh, nine in Arunachal Pradesh, 103 in Assam, 123 in Bihar (65 in Naxal areas), one in Chandigarh, 40 in Chhattisgarh (26 in Naxal areas), 10 in Delhi, one in Goa, 34 in Gujarat, 14 in Haryana, four in Himachal Pradesh, 41 in Jammu & Kashmir, 87 in Jharkhand (69 in Naxal areas), 34 in Karnataka, 40 in Kerala (21 in Naxal areas), one in the Union Territory of Ladakh, 50 in Madhya Pradesh (nine in Naxal areas), 70 in Maharashtra (seven in Naxal areas), 11 in Manipur, 13 in Meghalaya, five in Mizoram, seven in Nagaland, 58 in Odisha (34 in Naxal areas), one in Puducherry, 16 in Punjab, 39 in Rajasthan, 41 in Tamil Nadu, 30 in Telangana (10 in Naxal areas), 15 in Tripura, 112 in Uttar Pradesh, six in Uttarakhand, and 54 in West Bengal (three in Naxal areas).