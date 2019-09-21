CISF Constable Recruitment 2019: Notification out! Application process to begin soon at cisf.gov.in | Check details

CISF Constable Recruitment 2019!

CISF Constable Recruitment 2019: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications from interested candidates for a number of posts at cisf.gov.in. Candidates who are interested in the posts can visit the official website to fill the application form once the application link activates. The recruitment process is to select candidates for the post of constable. A total number of 914 vacancies are on offer for – Cook, Cobbler, Barber, Washer-man, Carpenter, Sweeper, Painter, Mason, Plumber, Mali & Electrician in Northern, NCR, Western, Central, Eastern, Southern, South Eastern and North Eastern Regions. Candidates will be selected through – Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Documentation, Trade Test. Check the details below to know more.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Online application process starts – September 23, 2019 | 10 AM onwards

Online application process ends – October 22, 2019 | upto 5 PM

CISF Constable Recruitment 2019: Post Details

Constable (Tradesman) – 914 Posts (Including Back-log vacancies)

Cook – 350

Cobbler – 13

Barber – 109

Washer-man – 133

Carpenter – 14

Sweeper – 270

Painter – 6

Mason – 5

Plumber – 4

Mali – 4

Electrician – 3

Back-log vacancies

Cobbler – 1

Barber – 2

CISF Constable Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit – 18 to 23 years

18 to 23 years Educational Qualification required for Skilled trade – Candidates should have passed class 10th from a recognised board for skilled trades (i.e. Barber, Boot Maker, Cook, Carpenter, Electrician, Mason, Mali, Painter, Plumber and Washer Man). Trained personnel Industrial Training Institute will be preferred.

Candidates should have passed class 10th from a recognised board for skilled trades (i.e. Barber, Boot Maker, Cook, Carpenter, Electrician, Mason, Mali, Painter, Plumber and Washer Man). Trained personnel Industrial Training Institute will be preferred. Educational Qualification required for Un-skilled trade – Candidates should have passed class 10th from a recognised board for unskilled trades (i.e. Sweeper).

CISF Constable Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Examination Fees – Rs 100

Candidates can fill the application form in the prescribed format after paying the application fees before the last date and send it to the respective authorities.