CIL Recruitment 2022: Coal India invites applications for 1050 Posts – check eligibility

CIL Recruitment 2022: Coal India Limited (CIL) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the various post of Management Trainee in Mining, Civil, Electronics & Telecommunication, System and EDP Discipline through GATE-2022 Scores. The Online Registration of Applications is ongoing at coalindia.in from 23 June onwards. Candidates who are willing to submit their applications can submit applications latest by 22 July till 11.59 PM.

A total of 1050 vacancies of MT are to be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 699 vacancies are for Mining, 160 are for civil, 124 are for Electronics & Telecommunication and 67 are for systems and EDP. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of scores of GATE-2022. No consideration will be given to the candidates holding the scores GATE Score/Marks of 2021 or prior to that.

Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs, 50,000 – 1,60,000/- at the initial Basic of ₹. 50,000/- per month during the training period of Management Trainee. Candidates are advised to go through the official website and read the instructions given in the official notification carefully before applying.

How to Apply for Coal India MT Recruitment 2022?



Candidates are required to go to the CIL website www.coalindia.in

Then, candidates are required to visit the Career section available on the CIL website and then the Jobs at Coal India section.

Then, candidates are required to click on the Application Link.

An application form will be displayed.

Enter your details and upload documents as per instructions.

Submit Application Form and download the copy for future reference.

What is the application fee for Coal India MT Recruitment 2022?



Candidates belonging to the General UR/OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS categories are required to pay Rs. 1000/- while the candidates belonging to the SC / ST / PwD / ESM candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries will have to pay Rs. 180/- as application fee.

Coal India MT Recruitment 2022: What is the eligibility criteria?



Candidates holding the qualification of BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in the relevant subject and should have not attained the age of 30 years are eligible to apply.