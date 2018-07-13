CIL Recruitment 2018: Jobs announced for Coal India Limited aspirants, check how to apply at coalindia.in

Jobs announced for Coal India Limited aspirants

Coal India Limited (CIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the several posts of Senior Medical Specialist, Medical Specialist and Senior Medical Officer. The candidates willing to apply for the post need to apply online in the prescribed format on or before July 28, 2018, before 5 pm.

Notification details for CIL (Coal India Limited) Recruitment 2018:

Advertisement No: 01/2018

Important dates for CIL (Coal India Limited) Recruitment 2018:

Last date of application is July 28, 2018. Candidate should send the application form before 5 pm.

Vacancy Details for Coal India Limited (CIL) Recruitment 2018:

Total number of posts for recruitment to Senior Medical Specialist, Medical Specialist and Senior Medical Officer is 528 posts.

Educational qualification for Coal India Limited (CIL) Recruitment 2018:

For recruitment to the posts of Senior Medical Specialist, Medical Specialist and Senior Medical Officer, a candidate must be an MBBS with MD/MS/DNB in concerned speciality.

How to Apply for the posts of Sr. Medical Specialist, Medical Specialist and Senior Medical Officer in Coal India Limited (CIL) Recruitment 2018:

A candidate needs to apply online through the official website of Coal India Limited (CIL) – coalindia.in