CIL Recruitment 2018: Job alert for Coal India Limited aspirants, check how to apply at coalindia.in

Job alert for Coal India Limited aspirants

CIL Recruitment 2018: Coal India Limited (CIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Sr Medical Specialist, Medical Specialist and Sr Medical Officer. The candidates willing to apply can proceed in the prescribed format on or before July 28, 2018 (17:00 hours).

CIL Recruitment 2018 Notification Details:-

Advertisement No: 01/2018

CIL Recruitment Important Dates:-

Last date of submission of Online application: July 28, 2018, at 05:00 pm

CIL Recruitment 2018 vacancy details:-

The total number of posts for recruitment to Senior Medical Specialist, Medical Specialist and Senior Medical Officer is 528 posts.

CIL Recruitment 2018 Age limit:-

Upper age limit for Unreserved candidates for Sr. Medical Specialist (E4 Grade) is 42 years while for Medical Specialist (E3 Grade) and Sr. Medical Officer (E3 Grade) is 35 years. However, the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC( Non-Creamy Layer) and 10 years for PWD- UR, 13 years for PWD-OBC(Non- Creamy layer) and 15 years for PWD- SC/ST candidates subject to the condition that maximum age of the applicant on the crucial date i.e 01.04.2018 shall not exceed 56 years. Age relaxation of 5 years is applicable for candidates who are the domicile of Jammu and Kashmir during the period from 01.01.1980 to 31.12.1989 as per Government of India guidelines.

Educational qualification for Coal India Limited (CIL) Recruitment 2018:-

For recruitment to the posts of Senior Medical Specialist, Medical Specialist and Senior Medical Officer, a candidate must be an MBBS with MD/MS/DNB in concerned speciality.

How to Apply for the posts of Sr. Medical Specialist, Medical Specialist and Senior Medical Officer in Coal India Limited (CIL) Recruitment 2018:-

A candidate needs to apply online through the official website of Coal India Limited (CIL) – coalindia.in. Except for online applications, no other mode of applications will be accepted. In case of any difficulty, one can contact at lateral-recruitment.cil@coalindia.in or 033-71104280/4273.

About CIL:-

CIL abbreviated as Coal India Limited is a “MAHARATNA” Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Coal, Government of India, is the single largest coal producing company in the world and the largest corporate employer with approximately 2.98 lakhs employees. CIL contributes around 81 per cent of the total coal production in India. CIL produces non-coking coal and coking coal of various grades for diverse applications. It operates 394 mines in 82 operating areas across eight states in India (West Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Assam).