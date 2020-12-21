Cheque it out: Hiring to pick up in 2021

Hiring for digital roles, already on an upswing in the last two years, is expected to get a further fillip with companies expected to invest more in strengthening their digital frameworks.

With recrutiment having rebounded from July and continuing into November, HR consultants predict hiring in 2021 will higher by a good 20-30%.

Right now it’s India’s domestic companies that are adding to their teams and they are expected to continue to do so in 2021. MNCs, according to Nicolas Dumoulin, managing director, Michael Page India, are likely to start scouting for talent sometime in mid-2021 following which employment should gain momentum between June and September.

Also, those businesses that have been unable to recruit so far are likely to do so next year and thereby the pent-up demand would be fulfilled. “The employment market will see a spike of sorts,”Dumoulin said.

He expects the increase in recruitments in 2021 to be 30% above current hiring levels and like in 2020, he says technology and pharmaceuticals will continue to be lead the way.

Balasubramanian A, business head (clients), TeamLease Services estimates an increase of more than 20% in the overall hiring with the levels being higher by 30% in key sectors like FMCG, pharma, healthcare and telecom. Manufacturing could see a surge of 20% while e-commerce hiring could rise by 30% from 2020 levels, Balasubramanian said.He believes the focus would be to ensure an end-to-end digital experience for employees throughout their life cycle.

Siddhartha Gupta, CEO, Mercer | Mettl believes demand for professionals capable of being full-stack developers, database managers, data science professionalsand working in cyber-security and data security, consulting digital transformation architects, will be in high demand.

Saran Balasundaram, founder and CEO, Han Digital said new age digital skills like artificial intelligence and machine learning, data engineering, robotic process automation (RPA) will contribute in excess of 25% to the overall hiring. These positions would be added across Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, he added

Indeed,as the economy gets back on track demand for both blue and white collar jobs is expected to pick up. HR experts list frontline sales, last mile delivery people, project managers, marketing professionals, operations managers and sales professionals among the many roles that will need filling. Again, with remote working gaining acceptance, there will be more part time roles and gig jobs on offer. According to TeamLease Services, 2021 will definitely see an increase in freelance and temporary or project based hiring while specialised and niche skills will be in focus.

Meanwhile, the digital transformation currently going on in the banking and financial services space, will see good additions in technology roles in that sector. According to Han Digital, BFSI will add 15,000 plus additional head count in 2021 by adding digital, product development, information security (InfoSec), IT infrastructure and application services skills. The company’s talent acquisition network of formal and informal sources indicates e-commerce hiring will peak in 2021. “During and post Covid-19, we see that various new roles have been added at retail industry with as many as new fulfilment centres and distribution centres setup to meet the demand. Supply Chain Management design and automation, analytics, data engineering, cloud engineering, category management, campaign management and digital marketing roles are expected to see huge demand in the market,” Balasundaram said.

HR consultants observed that entry-level and mid-level roles which were severely affected in 2020, with many companies having downsized and placed employment on hold, could see a pick up in 2021. Hiring at senior levels will continue to be strong.