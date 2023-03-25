ChatGPT and its impact: OpenAI study lists jobs that are likely to be overtaken

The brouhaha around ChatGPT and other innovations in generative AI has posed quite a lot of questions about the need for manpower for several jobs in the future. Recently, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT shared that even he is “a little bit scared” of his company’s invention on the challenges on the workforce. He, however, also claimed that it could also create new ones.

Now a recent study conducted by OpenAI, University of Pennsylvania, and Open Research listed the jobs that are most vulnerable to technological swirl that is the ChatGPTs. The study, titled ”GPTs are GPTs: An Early Look at the Labor Market Impact Potential of Large Language Models” explores how these innovations could affect the jobs market.

The study looked into the effects of GPTs and other similar systems on the jobs that are most vulnerable to technological change. It found that the higher the exposure to these innovations, the more likely it is that they will eventually automate the jobs.

The study finds that jobs that require writing or programming expertise are most susceptible to be taken over by the generative AI application. Nevertheless, professions that are more influenced by scientific and critical thinking are at lesser risk to become automated.

The study identified several professions that are at high risk of becoming automated. These include tax preparation, digital interface designers, writers, administrative assistants, mathematicians, proofreaders and blockchain engineers.

The study found that GPTs could have a significant impact on various occupations in the US. They demonstrate the attributes of general-purpose technology.

Moreover, high-paying blue-collar jobs will be the most affected compared to jobs that require apprentices like cooks, cafeteria attendants, plumbers, painters, carpenters, masons, auto mechanics, farmers or those that do not require formal educational credentials

In a blog post, OpenAI noted that the company’s GPT-4 is a chatbot that can perform well on academic and professional tasks. It claims that the new version is more collaborative and creative than its predecessors with more accuracy.