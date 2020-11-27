CGPSC Recruitment 2020: Notification released for Chhattisgarh combined state services exam — check details

CGPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility: Applicants must at least hold a graduation degree from a recognised university.

CGPSC Recruitment 2020: The online application process for the combined state services examination will be beginning December 14 on Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in. The process that is scheduled to begin at 12 noon on December 14 will end on January 12 at 11.59 pm, Indian Express reports.

The recruitment to vacancies in the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) will take place through a preliminary exam, followed by a main exam and an interview.

Through the December 2020 intake the CGPSC will be recruiting for 143 posts, and those selected will have to undergo training in the respective fields and then clear a departmental exam.

Important Points of the CGPSC Notification:

1) CGPSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility: Applicants must at least hold a graduation degree from a recognised university.

2) CGPSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit: The applicants must be at least 21 years old, and under 30 years of age to apply. The limits will be relaxed as per government norms. Both the age limits will be calculated as on January 1, 2020.

3) CGPSC Recruitment 2020 Exam Pattern: The preliminary paper of the combined state services examination of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission will have two compulsory papers of objective-type multiple choice questions (MCQs). The first question paper will consist of 100 General Studies questions worth 200 marks in total and last for 2 hours. The second paper will be an aptitude test of 2 hours consisting of 100 questions worth 200 marks in total.

The qualifying marks for the unreserved category will be 33% and 23% for reserved categories. Candidates can check the details on the job notification – bit.ly/37aaQfz.

4) CGPSC Recruitment 2020 Posts: Through the recruitment drive, the CGPSC will be recruiting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), District Excise Officers, Transport Sub-Inspectors, Excise Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Jailors among other posts.

5) CGPSC Recruitment 2020 Payscale: The payscale matrix for the above mentioned posts go upto Rs 56,100 (level 12).

6) CGPSC Recruitment 2020 Application Opens: 12 noon on December 14 on Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

6) CGPSC Recruitment 2020 Application Last Date: The process ends on January 12 at 11.59 pm.