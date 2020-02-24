CGPSC Recruitment 2020: How to prepare – other details

The exam will be divided into two parts-Paper I and Paper II.

Candidates looking to apply for CGPSC State Engineering Service may note that application process is currently underway. Authorities are looking to fill up as many as 89 posts. The last date to apply is March 16. The exam date is yet to be announced. The exam date may be announced just before the release of CGPSC AE admit card 2020.

The exam will be divided into two parts-Paper I and Paper II. While Paper I is based on general studies, Paper II is based on Englineering with subjects like mechanical, civil and engineering. While Paper I will have 150 marks question, Paper II will have 300 marks. The duration of each paper is 2 hours 30 minutes.

While for paper I, candidates will have the option to choose between English and Hindi, the Paper II will be conducted only in English. There will also be no negative marking. Paper I will be divided into three sections, which are general knowledge of India and Chhattisgarh and Aptitude.

In 2015, 50 general knowledge questions were related to Chhattisgarh, India and 50 other questions for aptitude.

In order to prepare for the exam, candidates must create a time table and also fix timings for their daily study so that they can cover all important topics

The strategy must also include practicing previous year question papers and solving mock tests. Candidates, appearing for the exam, must try to answer maximum correct answers in the fixed time frame, to get positive outcome in the exam.