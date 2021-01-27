CGPSC 2019 State Service: Application process begins, check exam schedule

The online forms will be available at psc.cg.gov.in from today (Representational image)

CGPSC 2019 state service exams: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), Raipur is set to hold its state service main exams from March 15 and the application process for the same has started. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam can now apply for the main exam by filling out the online form. The online forms will be available at psc.cg.gov.in from today (January 27) onwards and the submission deadline for the online application is February 5. After this, candidates will be allowed to edit their application form and in order to do so, two days will be given, that is from February 7 to February 8, the official notice released by CGPSC said.

It is to note that the main exam for CGPSC state services will be conducted from March 15 to March 18 in two shifts. The notice highlighted that the morning shift will begin from 9 am and will end at noon while the afternoon shift will be between 2 pm and 5 pm. The exam type will remain subjective and the duration of the exam will be two hours. The question paper will be having optional questions as well.

According to CGPSC, the admit card for the exam will be issued to the candidates on March 5 and they can find them at psc.cg.gov.in. There are 3617 candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam earlier conducted. Apart from these, there are 187 more candidates who have been shortlisted and all these candidates will be appearing in the main exam.

The fee for the exam is Rs 400 and candidates applying for it will have to make this payment while filling out the form. Fee for candidates belonging to the reserved category has been kept at Rs 300. Apart from this, an additional portal fee which is of Rs 30 along with GST will also be applicable for all candidates.

