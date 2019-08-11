CGMSC Recruitment 2019: Notification for 268 vacancies for DEO posts

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can send their application for the DEO post in the stipulated format before August 20, 2019.

(Express Photo)

Chhattisgarh Medical Service Corporation Ltd (CGMSC) is recruiting for the post of Drug Data Entry Operator and is inviting applications for 268 of those vacancies.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can send their application for the DEO post in the stipulated format before August 20, 2019.

CGMSC Jobs 2019: Important Dates

Last date for Application – August 20 2019 till 05:00 PM

CGMSC Jobs: vacancy details

Number of Drug Data Entry Operator posts – 268

Eligibility Criteria for Drug Data Entry Operator (DEO) Posts

The educational qualification and experience includes diploma in Pharmacy or Bachelor in Pharmacy. The board will prefer the candidates who possess computer application qualification with the aforementioned degree.

Age Limit for CGMSC Recruitment 2019

Only those candidates will be eligible who are between 21 to 40 years of age.

Selection process for DEO Posts 2019 – The selection of candidates will depend upon the written test.

CGMSC Jobs 2019: How to apply

Step 1- Log on to the official website of Chhattisgarh Medical Service Corporation Ltd – www.cgmsc.gov.in

Step 2 – Click “Results and notice” link given under “Recruitment” tab of menu bar.

Step 3 – Choose suitable link as per the notification and click “Recruitment of Drug Data Entry Operators by CGMSC201908000001.pdf” link.

Candidates who fulfil the above-mentioned eligibility criteria should download the application form.

Fill all the information in the application form and attach it along with documents (if needed). They are then required to send the same through email to cgmscrec19@gmail.com before August 20, 2019.

Candidates who are applying for the DEO posts under CGMSC Recruitment 2019 are advised to thoroughly check the required documents before submitting because if they are found incomplete they will be disqualified and if any discrepancy is found, their candidature can be cancelled.