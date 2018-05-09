CGBSE 10th result 2018 LIVE Updates: Chattisgarh Board to declare results today at cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in

CGBSE 10th result 2018 LIVE Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the results for Class 10 and Class 12 exams today on the official website – cgbse.nic.in. (Website)

CGBSE 10th result 2018 LIVE Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the results for Class 10 and Class 12 exams today on the official website – cgbse.nic.in. In case students are unable to view their marks on the official website of the Board, they can check their scores at examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The results will be displayed on the official board website once declared. The candidates will be able to check their results on the website at 10 am. For this, the candidates need to keep their roll number handy and enter the details on the result websites to get the scores. The examinations for CGBSE board exams for Class 10 were conducted between 5 March and 28 March, while exams for Class 12 were held between 7 March and 2 April. A total of 4,42,060 students had registered for Class 10 and 2,79,906 students registered for Class 12 examinations.

Here are CGBSE 10th result 2018 LIVE Updates:

How to check CGBSE 10th result 2018:

1. Click on the given link of official website- cgbse.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the Class 10 examination results link.

3. A new page will open.

4. Fill all your details like roll number, name.

5. The displayed result can be downloaded.

About Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education or CGBSE:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is the state board of the government of Chhattisgarh and was set up in Raipur on July 20, 2001. The board started conducting examinations from 2002 onwards. For the promotion and development of secondary education in the state, the board has been divided into 18 zones. The board aims to develop and promote secondary education in the state.