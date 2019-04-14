CG Vyapam Recruitment 2019: Fresh job announced to fill 14,580 posts, check details at cgvyapam.choice.gov.in

CG Vyapam Recruitment 2019: Interested candidates can apply on or before April 25.
Chhattisgarh Vyapam has issued a notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for posts of teachers, lecturers, assistant teachers and exercise teachers. Interested candidates can apply on or before April 25. But before applying, the candidates are advised to go through the detailed notifications uploaded on the official website www.cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.
The application process for lecturer post will start from April 16, for assistant teacher (science) posts from April 26, for teachers and assistant teachers (English) from May 7. Teachers will be selected on the basis of written test, followed by an interview.
Here are some important details
Eligibility Criteria
The applicants need to be must have passed Higher Secondary, B.El.Ed, Diploma, Graduation, TET, BA/ B.Sc.Ed or BA.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed, B.Ed, Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)
Age Limit
Minimum age- 21 and maximum age – 35.
How to Apply
The candidates can apply online through the official website: cgvyapam.choice.gov.in
important Dates
Lecturer Post
Starting Date of Application– April 16
Last Date of Application- May 12
Asst Teacher (Science)
Starting Date of Application- April 26
Last Date – May 26
Teacher & Asst Teacher (English)
Starting Date of Application – May 7
Last Date – June 9
Asst Teacher (Science), Teacher (E & T Cadre)
Starting Date of Application – May 14
Last Date – June 16
Exam Date for Lecturer – 14 July 2019
Exam Date for Asst Teacher (Science) – 28 July 2019
Exam Date for Teacher & Asst Teacher (English) – 11 August 2019
Number of posts
Total posts: 14,580
Assistant Teacher (E-Cadre) Science – 2020 positions
Assistant Teacher (T-Cadre) Science – 1980 positions
Assistant Teacher Science (Lab) E-Cadre – 789 positions
Assistant Teacher Science (Lab) T-Cadre – 411 positions
Lecturer – 3177 positions
Teacher E-Cadre – 2545 positions
Teacher T-Cadre – 2896 positions
Teacher (English) – 456 positions
AssistantTeacher (English) -Science Group – 153 positions
Assistant Teacher (English) – 153 positions
