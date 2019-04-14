CG Vyapam Recruitment 2019: Fresh job announced to fill 14,580 posts, check details at cgvyapam.choice.gov.in

CG Vyapam Recruitment 2019: Interested candidates can apply on or before April 25.

cg vyapam recruitment 2019, cg vyapam teacher recruitment 2019, cg vyapam lecturer recruitment 2019, cg vyapam teacher recruitment 2019 syllabus, cg vyapam jobsThe candidates can apply online through the official website.

Chhattisgarh Vyapam has issued a notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for posts of teachers, lecturers, assistant teachers and exercise teachers. Interested candidates can apply on or before April 25. But before applying, the candidates are advised to go through the detailed notifications uploaded on the official website www.cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

The application process for lecturer post will start from April 16, for assistant teacher (science) posts from April 26, for teachers and assistant teachers (English) from May 7. Teachers will be selected on the basis of written test, followed by an interview.

Here are some important details

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants need to be must have passed Higher Secondary, B.El.Ed, Diploma, Graduation, TET, BA/ B.Sc.Ed or BA.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed, B.Ed, Teacher Eligibility Test (TET)

Age Limit

Minimum age- 21 and maximum age – 35.

How to Apply

The candidates can apply online through the official website: cgvyapam.choice.gov.in

important Dates

Lecturer Post

Starting Date of Application– April 16
Last Date of Application- May 12

Asst Teacher (Science)

Starting Date of Application- April 26
Last Date – May 26

Teacher & Asst Teacher (English)

Starting Date of Application – May 7
Last Date – June 9

Asst Teacher (Science), Teacher (E & T Cadre)

Starting Date of Application – May 14
Last Date – June 16

Exam Date for Lecturer – 14 July 2019

Exam Date for Asst Teacher (Science) – 28 July 2019

Exam Date for Teacher & Asst Teacher (English) – 11 August 2019

Number of posts

Total posts: 14,580

Assistant Teacher (E-Cadre) Science – 2020 positions

Assistant Teacher (T-Cadre) Science – 1980 positions

Assistant Teacher Science (Lab) E-Cadre – 789 positions

Assistant Teacher Science (Lab) T-Cadre – 411 positions

Lecturer – 3177 positions

Teacher E-Cadre – 2545 positions

Teacher T-Cadre – 2896 positions

Teacher (English) – 456 positions

AssistantTeacher (English) -Science Group – 153 positions

Assistant Teacher (English) – 153 positions

