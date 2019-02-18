Certificate course in AI and Machine learning – The right way to add value to your resume

If you are willing to go the extra mile to get closer to your dream career, a relevant certification programme is a must.

Ketan Kotecha

Corporate world is transforming, as is recruitment. Gone are the days when having a degree was enough; employers today look for individuals who can truly add value to the organisation. So, how to set yourself apart? How do you make yourself an ideal candidate for a particular job? A certification course can be the answer.

* Get a competitive edge: A unique skill-set is a must, and here certification courses play an important role. By completing a relevant programme, you will get a better understanding of a particular domain. This will help you differentiate your skills from that of your competitors.

* Upgrade skills and knowledge: Industry requirements are changing. And to keep up with these changes, you need to update your existing skills. A certification course will help you do just that. For example, if you have a degree in computer science and IT, opt for a course in AI and Machine Learning. There is a high demand for individuals with this domain expertise.

* Increase your earning potential: During an interview, employers often gauge what is unique about you from other applicants. If your resume has a degree with a relevant certification course, you can stand out. This is because you have better knowledge as compared to others, which usually translates into higher pay.

* Create an impression on potential employers: From a huge pile of resumes, employers are looking for the ones who can bring something unique to the table. By listing down relevant courses on your resume, you can create a good impression on your employers. Going the extra mile and signing up for a course shows your discipline, intellectual maturity, curiosity and the willingness to learn and grow. These traits are important to employers while hiring a suitable candidate.

These are four ways in which a certification course can add value to your CV and become the stepping stone to a promising career. Many engineering colleges are introducing such courses, including CAD, CME, CAE, cybersecurity and more. If you are willing to go the extra mile to get closer to your dream career, a relevant certification programme is a must.

The author is director & dean, Symbiosis Institute of Technology. Views are personal