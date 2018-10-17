Centre announces new homeopathy institute in Delhi, to offer seven new Post Graduate courses

The ministry has said that the institute will be set up in Narela and is going to be a 100-bed hospital spread over 10 acres of land. (IE)

The Ministry of AAYUSH has announced that the government is going to set up a new homeopathy institute in Delhi and called The National Institute of Homeopathy. The institute will offer seven different courses in the Post Graduate division and only seven students per department will be admitted during the academic year in each course. At the Ph.D. level students, the student intake will be restricted to 10 students per academic session.

The ministry has said that the institute will be set up in Narela and is going to be a 100-bed hospital spread over 10 acres of land. It will focus on Ph.D. and PG level teaching which will allow high-quality research in Homeopathy. The Union Minister of State for Aayush Shripad Yeso Naik has laid the foundation stone for the upcoming hospital in Narela.

This project will cost around Rs 302 crore and will have Operation Theatre, ICU beds, radiology department, Physiotherapy, Yoga, Pharmacy and residential accommodation for faculty. The institute in Delhi is going to be an extension of the institute that is already present in Kolkata. Shripad Yeso said that the admission process for the undergraduate courses began from the 2016-2017 academic session.

Candidates who are looking to get admission in the undergraduate course will have to appear for the National Eligibility Entrance Test which is conducted by the CBSE.