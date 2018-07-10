Central University of Rajasthan Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for a number of posts; here is how to apply

The Central University of Rajasthan has invited applications for posts of professor, associate professor and assistant professor.

The Central University of Rajasthan has invited applications for posts of professor, associate professor and assistant professor. Those interested may apply through the prescribed format on or before July 1. Candidates may log in to curaj.ac.in to check details. Selected candidates will be called for the interview on July 15. The university is looking to recruit 11 associate professors, 14 professors and 8 assistant professors. Candidates must be qualified as per UGC norms.

