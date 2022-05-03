Central University of Punjab is hiring for teaching and non-teaching roles: How to apply

The Central University of Punjab has invited applications for various regularised teaching and non-teaching posts. The teaching positions include Professors, Assistant Professors, and Associate Professors, while the vacancies for non-teaching posts include Librarian, Deputy Librarian, Assistant Librarian, and Medical Officer (female).

The last date for online applications has been set at 5 PM on May 29.

According to the Academic Pay Level 14 of the 7th Pay Commission, the entry pay for Professors is Rs 1,44,200, that for Associate Professors is Rs 1,31,400, and Assistant Professors is Rs 57,700. The qualification and experience for teaching posts will be based on UGC regulations on minimum qualifications for teachers and other academic staff members in universities and colleges as well as measures for the maintenance of standards in higher education, 2018, and its amendments.

Additionally, for faculty positions in the Department of Physical Education and the Department for Education, minimum eligibility conditions will be based on NCTE Regulations, 2014, and its amendments for MEd and MPEd, respectively.

For the Department of Pharmacology and the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Natural Products, qualification will be based on Pharmacy Council of India (PCI)/AICTE guidelines, in addition.

For the Department of Computer Science & Technology, qualification will be on the basis of AICTE guidelines.

For the Department of Financial Administration, Master’s degree, NET/PhD must be qualified in Commerce.

For the Department of Applied Agriculture (Food Science and Technology specialisation) Master’s degree and PhD in Food Technology/Food Processing Technology/Food Science and Technology Food Processing Engineering is required for the position of Associate Professor.

For Agribusiness specialisation, Master’s degree, PhD in Agribusiness is mandatory for the position of both Assistant Professor and Associate Professor.

The Central University of Punjab is a central varsity in Bathinda, Punjab. It was established through an Act of Parliament in 2009 and has territorial jurisdiction over Punjab. The Central University of Punjab has regularly ranked as number one among the newly established central universities since 2012, according to several independent university rankings.