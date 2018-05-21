Central University of Jammu (CUJ) Recruitment 2018: Key details to apply for JRF Post

(Image: Website)

The Central University of Jammu (CUJ) on Monday invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF). Candidates willing to apply for the said post can apply in the prescribed format on or before May 31, 2018.

Details of the notification:

The advertisement number for the said post is CUJ/EVS/2018/5194.

Last Date of applications:

The candidates willing to join the post of Junior Research Fellow should fill the application form on May 31, 2018. After May 31, no application will be entertained.

Vacancy details:

There is only one post for the vacancy. A candidate must be a Master’s degree holder in Environmental Sciences or Atmospheric Sciences with minimum 55% in aggregate. The name of the Research project is- Assessment of land surface parameters role for weather pattern in western Himalaya region. The tenure of the project is 3 years while the tenure of the assignment is 1 year which may be extended to two years based on performance. The candidate will get a monthly fellowship of Rs 25,000 in 1st year while Rs 28,000 in 2nd and 3 rd year.

Essential Qualifications:

The candidates having NET or GATE or JRF (CSIR/ UGC/ ICAR) or any other examinations will be preferred. Knowledge and working hand on Linux Environment is must. The candidate hasn’t qualified NET/ GATE/ JRF will get fellowship according to rules and norms of SERB.

Whom to send the application?

The candidate needs to send their application form containing a cover letter, detailed CV, photographs etc to following email id- dineshjnu2020@gmail.com’ on or before 31 May 2018.