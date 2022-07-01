Mass promotions! Order issued to promote 8,000 Central Secretariat staff in one go

The Centre will promote over 8,000 personnel in the three Central Secretariat cadres in one go in one of the biggest mass promotions orders in history.

The government has already passed an order to this effect and Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh will officially announce the move on Friday, an official told The Indian Express on Thursday.

Of the total promotions, 327 are in the post of directors, 1,097 deputy secretaries, and 1,472 section officers, all belonging to the Central Secretariat Service. The number of officers getting promoted in the Central Secretariat Service is 4,734.

Stenographers, principal staff officers, clerks, and others in the Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service and the Central Secretariat Clerical Service are also included in the mass promotions.

The promotions also include 157 principal staff officers and 153 senior principal private secretaries, 1,208 principal private secretaries in the Central Secretariat Stenographers’ Service. The total number of officers promoted in the service is 2,966.

In all, 8,089 posts are up for promotion, of which 727 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 207 for Scheduled Tribes. As many as 5,032 promotions are for unreserved posts.

The Central Secretariat Service is an administrative civil service, consisting of Group A and Group B posts, and forms the backbone of administrative work in central government ministries. They are selected by the Union Public Service Commission through competitive examinations.

The last time such large-scale promotions were announced was in 2019 when 4,000 officers were promoted in these three services.

In February, over a thousand Central Secretariat Service staff members protested at North Block over the delay in promotions for over six years. The protesters insisted on meeting Singh. The Indian Express reported at the time that regular promotions had been withheld for six years due pending litigations in the Supreme Court.