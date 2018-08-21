Central Railways Recruitment 2018: Vacancy alert for teaching jobs aspirants; check details

Central Railways Recruitment 2018: Jobs for Teaching aspirants; Check details

The Central Railways (CR) has invited applications for several posts of teaching job aspirants on a contract basis. The vacancies have been out to fill vacant seats at Secondary School (E.M) and Junior College, Kalyan for the academic year 2018-19. The willing candidates should appear for the interview on August 24, 2018 (10 am to 5 pm). If the numbers of candidates exceed then the interview process will continue for the second consecutive day. In an official notification, the CR said, “Candidates should come prepared to stay in Mumbai for a minimum period of 3 days for viva. This may be extended depending on the response of the candidates to notification and for completion of all formalities. No accommodation shall be provided for the candidates for interview.”

Central Railway Recruitment 2018 Vacancy details:-

A total of six posts are there for recruitment.

PGT Economics: 1 post

PGT Business Studies: 1 post

PGT English: 1 post

TGT English: 1 post

PRT: 1 post

Primary Teacher (Urdu): 1 post

Central Railway Recruitment 2018 Educational qualifications:-

The applicants must be a holder of a degree in M.A. (Economics) and B.Ed./ M.Com. and B.Ed./ M.A. (English) and B.Ed./ B.A. (Arts) preference with English B.Ed./ B.A. (English) and B.Ed./ 12th standard pass with D.Ed (Urdu medium).

Central Railway Recruitment 2018 Age limit:-

The applicants should be in the age group of 18 to 65 years.

The above-mentioned scheme will be valid for maximum 200 working days and a minimum period of seven working days or availability of a regularly selected candidate whichever is earliest.