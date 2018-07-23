Central Railways Recruitment 2018: 2,573 apprentice posts announced, check details at rrccr.com

The recruitment process had started in June

The Central Railways is all set to conclude the application process for recruitment of as many as 2573 apprentice posts on July 25. The recruitment process had started in June asking the interested and eligible candidates to apply online. Applicants were asked to apply at rrccr.com.

The notification further said that candidates would be selected on the basis of their performances in matriculation. Applicants must have at least 50 per cent aggregate marks as also ITI marks in the trade of Apprenticeship. Those candidates applying also must be in the age group of 15-24 years of age as on July 1, 2018. It is to be noted that the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates.

Applicants are required have Aadhaar card with them at the time of registration. Along with their Aadhaar card, candidates are also required to upload following documents alongside their application form

* Class 10 mark sheet or their equivalent.

* Candidates are required to upload a proof of date of birth (Class 10 or its equivalent certificate or mark sheet showing the date of birth or school leaving certificate showing date of birth).

* All semester mark sheets of the trade on which applied / Provisional National Trade Certificate show marks.

* The person must also upload National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT or Provisional National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT /SCVT.

* He/she must upload caste certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates, wherever applicable.

In case of PWD candidate, the person is required to upload disability certificate.

* For those applying under x-Servicemen quota, candidates must also attach Discharge certificate / Serving certificate, along with application form and other documents.

Candidates applying for these posts are required to deposit Rs. 100 as fee. Women candidates as also those in SC, ST, PWD categories have been exempted from paying application fees. Applicants may pay the amount through debit card/credit card / Internet Banking / SBI Challan etc. by submitting information asked.