Central railways are recruiting for 2422 posts; Eligibility and post details inside

Indian Railways Job: The Central Railways is inviting applications for 2422 vacant posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts of Apprentice through the official website of Central Railway i.e. rrccr.com. The registration process for the posts started on Thursday, December 15, 2022, and commences on January 15, 2023.

Central railways Jobs:

Mumbai Cluster: 1659 Posts

Pune Cluster: 152 Posts

Bhusawal Cluster: 418 Posts

Solapur Cluster: 79 Posts

Nagpur Cluster: 114 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must have passed the 10th class examination or equivalent from a recognized board with a minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate. They should not have completed the age of 24 years as on the first date of the application process i.e. December 15.

Selection Process

The selection process will be based on the merit list that will be prepared for the candidates who have applied against the notification. The candidate’s selection will be based on the percentage of marks that they have earned in the matriculation and ITI examinations (in their respective fields). The final list will be on the basis of a simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.