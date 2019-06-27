Central Government recruitment: Over 6900 posts for STs remain vacant across departments

Central Government recruitment!

There are 6,955 backlog vacancies in different central government organisations for people belonging to Scheduled Tribes, the government said on Thursday. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, it said vacant posts of reserved category candidates are not centrally maintained, as the recruitment process is carried out by the respective cadre controlling authorities through concerned recruitment agencies. However, Department of Personnel and Training monitors the progress in filling up of backlog reserved vacancies for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes with ten ministries/departments, having more than 90 per cent of the employees in central government.

As per information provided by these ten ministries/departments, which includes their public sector banks, financial institutions, central public sector undertakings, etc., out of 22,829 backlog vacancies for Scheduled Tribes, 15,874 backlog vacancies were filled up during the period from April 2012 to December 2016, and 6,955 backlog vacancies remained unfilled as on January 1, 2017, the government said in the reply.