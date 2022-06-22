Central Government Jobs: SSC invites applications for 70,000 posts

In good news for thousands of candidates, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced its decision to fill up 70, 000 posts in departments of the central government. The announcement came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked central government departments to recruit 10 lakh people in the next one and half years.

“The Commission, in its continuous efforts to expedite the recruitment process, would be taking up the process of filling about 70,000 additional vacancies. Notices of specific examinations will be uploaded on its website in due course”, the commission said in a notification.

It went on to add“The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.” Those looking to apply must visit the official website ssc.nic.in for the latest updates.

Earlier, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) released a notification, inviting applications for Haryana CET 2022 for recruitment of various departments under group C. The commission has invited applications for 26,000 posts. Candidates may apply at the official website hssc.gov.in as well as onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in.The last date to submit the application form is July 8, 2022.

“This advertisement would like to inform all those desirous of appearing in the Common Eligibility Test proposed to be held in August, 2022, to apply on the designated portal on or before 8th July, 2022,” the official notice said.

The recruitment process is being done to fill up positions in 100 departments that are related to boards, commissions, universities and corporations. Candidates will be required to submit their application fees through online mode, for example – net banking, debit card and credit card. The commission has fixed July 13, 2022 as the last date to submit application fees. As per the notification, those candidates who have already registered can edit or update their application form. The last date for the same is July 8, 2022.