Central Government Jobs 2021: Modi govt to recruit 3,566 persons with disabilities – Check eligibility, details

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, has recently notified 3,566 job vacancies for candidates with benchmark disabilities (40% and above) in various departments of central government organisations. As per the recommendations of an expert committee, set up under the chairpersonship of the secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, experts, and representatives from various associations of persons with disabilities, the government has notified these posts, said the statement issued by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

The government last notified 2,973 posts for persons with benchmark disabilities in 2013. This time, the government has added 593 new posts compared to last time, said the statement.

Out of the 3,566 posts, notified on January 4, 2021, as many as 1,046 posts are listed in Group A; 515 in Group B; 1,724 in Group C; and 281 in Group D, according to the statement. The ministry, however, said the “list (notified posts) is not an exhaustive one.” Union ministries, departments, and PSUs can further add vacancies to the list.

Eligibility

Persons with disabilities such as dwarfism, victims of acid attacks, muscular dystrophy, autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability, specific learning disability, mental illness, and multiple disabilities will be considered for these posts, the statement further added. For further details, one can check the list available on the website of the department.