Central Government Employee jobs examination rules to be modified! New category included

Central government employees latest news today: Examination rules for transgenders.

Central Government Employee jobs examination rules: The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has asked all ministries and departments to modify relevant examination rules to include ‘Transgender’ as a separate category of gender for Central government jobs. “All Ministries/Departments of Government of India are requested to modify the relevant examination rules providing for inclusion of ‘Transgender’ as a separate category of gender, so as to make the said Rules in conformity with the provisions of The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019,” said an Office Memorandum (O.M) of the ministry dated 20 April, 2020.

The O.M told all ministries and departments that the “The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019” was passed by both Houses of the Parliament and received Presidential assent on 05-12-2019.

It said that that the inclusion of the Third Gender/any other category for Central Government posts was under consideration for quite some. As per the provisions of the Act, the Civil Services Examination Rules 2020 provided for inclusion of “Transgender” as a separate category of gender.

“The matter regarding Inclusion of “Third Gender/any Other Category” in the application forms in recruitment to various posts under the Central Government, was under consideration of the Government for quite some time,” the OM said.

“Based on the provisions of the aforesaid Act and the legal opinion obtained on the subject, Civil Services Examination Rules, 2020 have been notified on 05.02.2020, providing for inclusion of ‘Transgender’ as a separate category of gender for the said exam,” it added.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act provides for non-discrimination against a Transgender Person in educational institutions, employment, healthcare services etc. The Act aims to make all the stakeholders responsive and accountable for upholding the principles of the Bill. It also aims to bring greater accountability on the part of the Central Government and State Governments/Union Territories Administrations for issues concerning Transgender persons.