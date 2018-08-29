CCL Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 480 posts – Apply at centralcoalfields.in

Those willing to apply may visit the official website

The Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) has issued notification for the post of Mining Sirdar as well as Electrician (NonExecutive) /Technician. Applicants looking to apply may apply through prescribed format on or before September 10. Candidates may apply at centralcoalfields.in.

Dates to remember:-

Opening Date to apply: August 10

Last Date to apply: September 10

Vacancy Details

Mining Sirdar: 269 Posts

Electrician (NonExcv.) /Technician: 211 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Mining Sirdar: Those who want to apply for this post must have valid Mining Sirdar Certificate of Competency from DGMS under Coal Mines Regulation 1957 or any other certificate in Mining which gives them the right to work as Mining Sirdar as per Coal Mine Regulation 1957.

Electrician (NonExcv.) /Technician: He/she must have done Matriculation with ITI in Electrician Trade. The person must have completed Apprenticeship Training under Apprenticeship Act-1961.

Age Limit

The minimum age limit must be 18, while the maximum age limit is 30 years of age.

How to Apply

Those willing to apply may visit the official website www.centralcoalfields.in. They may apply for the post on or before September 10. Candidates will have to pay application fee of Rs 100.