CBSE UGC NET 2018: Registration process to end soon; here’s how to apply before deadline ends

UGC NET 2018: Registration process for University Grants’ Commission’s National Eligibility Test (NET), 2018 would close on April 5, 2018. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) started the online registration process for National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 at cbsenet.nic.in. Candidates interested in applying are advised to fill their application forms as quickly as possible. Before applying candidates are asked to go through the notification and must also ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria. The exam will be conducted on July 8, 2018. Also, it is to be noted that age for applying for Junior Research Fellowship was extended from 28 to 30.

CBSE UGC NET 2018: Important Dates –

1. Start of online form application – March 6, 2018

2. Last date for applying online – April 5,2018

3. Last date of submission of fee through online generated bank challan, at any branch of (Syndicate/Canara/ICICI Bank) or through credit/debit card – April 6, 2018

4. Correction in Particulars of application form on the website – April 25 – May 1, 2018

5. Date of Examination – July 8, 2018

CBSE UGC NET 2018: Examination Fee –

1. General- Rs 1000

2. Other Backward Classes (Non-creamy layer)- Rs 500

3. SC/ST/PwD/Transgender- Rs 250

CBSE UGC NET 2018: Eligibility Criteria –

Candidates securing at least 55% marks in Master’s Degree OR equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC in Humanities (including languages) and Social Science, Computer Science & Applications, Electronic Science etc. are eligible for this NET 2018.

Candidates pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for NET 2018.

CBSE UGC NET 2018: Age limit –

The upper age limit for appearing in JRF has also been raised by two years, i.e. from the existing upper age limit of 28 years to 30 years (the relaxation as earlier will remain same).

CBSE UGC NET 2018: Exam Pattern –

The exam paper for CBSE NET 2018 has also been modified. The paper will be divided into two. Paper 1 will have 50 compulsory questions for 100 marks, it will be conducted for 1 hour. Paper 2 will have 100 compulsory questions for 200 marks and will be conducted for a total duration of 2 hours. Here are the specifications for the two papers-

Paper-I shall consist of 50 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks. The questions which will be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

Paper-II shall consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.