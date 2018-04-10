CBSE UGC NET 2018 online applications end April 12, admit cards to be released next week

CBSE UGC NET 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the admit cards for UGC’s National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 by next week. The online applications for the same will end in the next two days. Candidates who wish to apply can do so until April 12 on the official website of UGC NET at cbseneet.nic.in. The exam is all set to be conducted on May 6, 2018. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to keep in mind.
CBSE UGC NET 2018: Important information about admit card:
The CBSE will provide the facility of downloading Admit Cards of NEET (UG) on the Board‟s website. Candidates are required to download the admit cards from the website and follow the instructions given therein. Candidates may please note that admit cards will not be sent by post. When the candidate downloads the Admit Card, a copy of the same in PDF format will also be emailed to the candidate on the registered email id. The Admit Card will bear the candidate‟s Roll Number, Name, Father‟s Name, Category, Sub-Category, Photograph, Signature, Date of Birth, Language of Question Paper with Name and Address of examination centre allotted. The candidate should carefully examine the Admit Card downloaded by him/her for all the entries made therein.
CBSE UGC NET 2018: How to apply-
Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to apply for the examination:
Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at cbsenet.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Apply for NET July 2018’
Step 3: Now follow the four simple step to complete your application process for UGC NET 2018- Fill the Application Form, Upload Scanned Photo & Signature, Pay the Examination Fee and Print Confirmation Page
CBSE UGC NET 2018 Syllabus:
The Question Papers for the test will be based on a Common Syllabus notified by the Medical Council of India and implemented in the year 2013.
PHYSICS
Physical world and measurement
Kinematics
Laws of Motion
Work, Energy and Power
Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
Gravitation
Properties of Bulk Matter
Thermodynamics
Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory
Oscillations and Waves
Electrostatics
Current Electricity
Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism
Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents
Electromagnetic Waves
Optics
Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
Atoms and Nuclei
Electronic Devices
CHEMISTRY
Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry
Structure of Atom
Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties
Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
States of Matter: Gases and Liquids
Thermodynamics
Equilibrium
Redox Reactions
Hydrogen
s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals)
Some p-Block Elements
Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques
Hydrocarbons
Environmental Chemistry
Solid State
Solutions
Electrochemistry
Chemical Kinetics
Surface Chemistry
General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements
p- Block Elements
d and f Block Elements
Coordination Compounds
Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids
Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen
Polymers
Chemistry in Everyday Life
Biomolecules
BIOLOGY
Diversity in Living World
Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants
Cell Structure and Function
Plant Physiology
Human physiology
Reproduction
Genetics and Evolution
Biology and Human Welfare
Biotechnology and Its Applications
Ecology and environment