CBSE UGC NET 2018 application form deadline nears; know how to apply at cbsenet.nic.in, check important details

The online application for UGC NET 2018 that started on March 6 is going to end on April 6, 2018.

CBSE UGC NET 2018: Want to appear for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 entrance examination but did not fill the application form yet? Do not worry as you still have two days left to fill the online application form of UGC NET 2018 at cbsenet.nic.in. The exam is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on behalf of UGC. The online application for UGC NET that started on March 6 is going to end on April 6, 2018. The board is all set to conduct the exam on July 8, 2018.

UGC NET 2018 is being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Assistant Professor only or Junior Research Fellowship & Eligibility for Assistant Professor Both in Indian universities and colleges.

Take a look at the below-mentioned details to know more about the exam and also the steps to apply online:

CBSE UGC NET 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master s Degree OR equivalent examination from universities/institutions recognised by UGC are eligible to apply.

Candidates who are pursuing their Master’s degree or equivalent course or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master s degree (final year) examination and whose result is still awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed may also apply for this test.

The PhD degree holders whose Master s level examination had been completed by 19th September 1991 (irrespective of date of declaration of result) shall be eligible for a relaxation of 5% in aggregate marks (i.e. from 55% to 50%) for appearing in NET.

CBSE UGC NET 2018: How to apply-

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the examination:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UGC NET at cbsenet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Apply for NET July 2018’

Step 3: Now follow the four simple step to complete your application process for UGC NET 2018- Fill the Application Form, Upload Scanned Photo & Signature, Pay the Examination Fee and Print Confirmation Page

CBSE UGC NET 2018: Examination Fee-

General Category candidate- Rs 1000

Other Backward Classes (Non-creamy layer)- Rs 500

SC/ST/PwD/Transgender- Rs 250

CBSE UGC NET 2018: More about Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)-

Candidates qualifying for the award of Junior Research fellowship will be eligible to receive a fellowship of UGC under various schemes, subject to their finding placement in universities/IITs/institutions. The validity period of the offer is three years w.e.f. the date of issue of JRF Award Letter. However, in case the candidates who have already joined M. Phil./ Ph.D., the date of commencement of fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.