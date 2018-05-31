​​​
CBSE to hold Central Teacher Eligibility Test in September

The details of the examination, syllabus, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates would be available on CTET's official website from June 12.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2018 9:13 PM
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would conduct the 11th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on September 16 across 92 cities in the country.

The online application process would start from June 22, a statement from the CBSE said.

The last date for submitting online application was July 19, it added.

