CBSE tells schools to complete pending class 12 practicals online, submit marks by June 28

The CBSE had in February asked affiliated schools to conduct Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams, internal assessments and projects between March 1 and June 11. The board had also directed schools to reconduct the practical exams for students who were not able to appear due to the student or family member being infected with COVID-19.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Monday asked schools to conduct their pending class 12 practicals and internal assessments only in online mode, and submit marks by June 28.

In a letter sent to schools, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that it has been observed that some schools have not been able to complete the school-based assessments in various subjects due to the Covid pandemic.

“Thus, the schools with pending practicals and internal assessments are permitted to conduct the same now in only online mode and upload marks on the provided link latest by June 28,” he said.

Outlining the process for practical exams, he said the external examiner will take viva-voce of students in online mode, with the internal examiner also present on-screen.

“Screenshot of all three has to be taken by the school as proof of the test being conducted. Students have to be informed of the online exam date well in advance, though the actual link shall be given only on exam day,”he added.

While few schools had already completed the assessment, few could not as schools had to be closed in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The theory exams for class 12 which were scheduled to begin from May 4, also had to be postponed and ultimately cancelled.

The Centre had last week decided to cancel the CBSE class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting the decision was taken in the interest of students.

The CBSE has constituted a 13-member committee to decide an objective criterion for alternate assessment for class 12.