CBSE Recruitment 2019: Multiple posts on offer with 7th Pay Commission salary benefits | Check details at cbse.nic.in

CBSE Recruitment 2019!

CBSE Recruitment 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to apply for a number of posts at cbse.nic.in. Candidates can visit the official website as soon as the application link gets activated by the board in the month of November. It is to be noted that this recruitment process is being activated for the selection of candidates to non-teaching posts link – Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT), Analyst (IT), Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Assistant, Accountant, among others. Candidates will be selected for the posts on the basis of a Computer-Based Test (CBT). The date of the CBT is yet to be notified by the board. Check the details below to know more.

CBSE Recruitment 2019: Important dates

Online Applications starts – November 15, 2019

Online Application ends – December 16, 2019

CBSE Recruitment 2019: Post details

1. Assistant Secretary

2. Assistant Secretary (IT)

3. Analyst (IT)

4. Junior Hindi Translator

5. Senior Assistant

6. Stenographer

7. Accountant

8. Junior Assistant

9. Junior Accountant

CBSE Recruitment 2019: Salary

1. Assistant Secretary, Assistant Secretary (IT) – Level 11 of 7th CPC

2. Analyst (IT) – Level 10 of 7th CPC

3. Junior Hindi Translator – Level 6 of 7th CPC

4. Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant – Level 4 of 7th CPC

5. Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant – Level 2 of 7th CPC

CBSE Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can visit the official website as soon as the online application starts at cbse.nic.in. They will be required to click the application process link on the homepage and then proceed with the form. They will be required to enter all the correct and important documents needed for the fulfilment of the form.

The short notification released by the board states, “The details of post(s), age, fee, CBT examination, scheme of examination (s), important dates and other general terms and conditions will be made available on the official website of the board cbse.nic.in.” It adds, “The interested candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement which shall be made available on the official website and read the same carefully. The candidates have to make online applications only through official website cbse.nic.in.”