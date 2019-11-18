CBSE recruitment 2019: Over 350 posts with 7th Pay Commission benefits on offer; Check details at cbse.nic.in

The board has notified multiple vacancies in posts of Group A, Group B and Group C.

CBSE Recruitment 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited online applications from interested and eligible candidates to apply for a number of posts at cbse.nic.in. The recruitment to various posts of Group A, Group B and Group C will be conducted on the basis of all India competitive examination. Interested candidates can apply online for the CBSE direct recruitment drive by December 16.

The CBSE is conducting the recruitment process to fill a total of 357 non-teaching posts. Applicants will need to appear for a written test followed by an interview or skill test. For final selection, the candidates need to score at least 50 per cent marks. However, the cut-off is 45 per cent in case of OBC candidates and 40 per cent for SC/ST/PBD candidates.

CBSE recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

The board has notified multiple vacancies in posts of Group A, Group B and Group C. The total number of vacancies and the reserved vacancies are provisional and may vary according to the actual requirements. The reservation under various categories will be as per prevailing Central government’s guidelines at the time of finalisation of result.

Group- A

Assistant secretary – 14

Assistant secretary IT – 7

Analyst (IT) – 14

Junior Hindi translator – 8

Junior Hindi translator – 8 Group- C

Senior Assistant – 60

Stenographer – 25

Accountant – 6

Junior assistant – 204

Junior accountant – 19

CBSE Recruitment 2019: Application fee

Candidates belonging to Unreserved/OBC/EWS categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500 for Group A posts. The application fee for Group B and C posts is Rs 800. There is no fee for SC/ST/ PwBD/ex-servicemen/women/regular CBSE employee.

CBSE Recruitment 2019: Selection process

In Stage-I of the recruitment process, candidates will have to appear in the MCQ type computer-based test. Candidates clearing the Stage-I with required cut-off marks will be shortlisted for Stage-II, which will be interview or skill test based on candidate’s post preference.

CBSE recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates selected for all the posts will get the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) benefits. Those selected for the post of Assistant secretary will get pay up to Rs 39,100 with grade pay of Rs 6,600. IT Analysts will get salary up to Rs 39,100 with grade pay of Rs 5,400. Junior Hindi translator will get salary up to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 4,200. For all other posts, salary will be up to Rs 20,200 and additional grade pay up to Rs 2,400.

CBSE Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply for the posts directly through the official website at cbse.nic.in from November 15 to December 16, 2019.