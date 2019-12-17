CBSE extends application submission for non-teaching posts! How to apply at cbse.nic.in

The interested candidates can apply for the 357 vacant posts through the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for application for the vacancies in the non-teaching posts from December 16 to 23, 2019. Earlier this year, CBSE released notification inviting application in various non-teaching posts like Assistant Secretary, (IT), Analyst (IT), Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Assistant, Stenographer, Accountant, Junior Assistant and Junior Accountant.

The interested candidates can apply for the 357 vacant posts through the official website of CBSE at cbse.nic.in.

Total number of vacancies: 357

Assistant Secretary: 14 posts

Analyst (IT): 14 posts

Assistant Secretary (IT): 7 posts

GROUP- B

Junior Hindi Translator: 8 posts

GROUP- C

Junior Assistant: 204 posts

Senior Assistant: 60 posts

Stenographer: 25 posts

Accountant: 6 posts

Junior Accountant: 19 posts

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the CBSE website — cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the notification reading “CBSE Recruitment Online Application Submission Last Date Extended To 23rd December 2019”

Step 3: Go to “Apply Online”

Step 4: Register yourself, if you have not already registered

Step 5: Fill in the form with relevant details

Step 6: Click on Submit

Step 7: Keep a print out of the application form for future reference.

Candidates will also have to upload scanned copies of photograph, signature and relevant certificates.

Application Fee:

For the Group A posts, one will have to shell out Rs 1500, while for Group B and C the candidates will have to pay Rs 800 for every post. While SC/ ST and Female candidates will not have to pay any fee. Candidates who are applying for Group-A posts will have to fill 3 choices of Centre Cities, while those applying for Group-B and C posts will have to fill 5 choices of Centre Cities.