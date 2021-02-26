  • MORE MARKET STATS

CBSE CTET Result 2021: Marks of Central Teacher Eligibility Test released on ctet.nic.in – check details

By:
February 26, 2021 4:11 PM

CBSE CTET Result 2021: To qualify in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test candidates must score 60% and above marks.

CBSE CTET Result 2021: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) result has been declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday. Candidates who appeared for the CTET exam, that makes them eligible for teacher’s job, can check their result and marks on the official CTET website – ctet.nic.in.

How to check CBSE CTET Result :

1. Candidates must log on to ctet.nic.in.
2. They must then click on to the ‘CTET January 2021 Result’ link.
3. They then have to enter their credentials – their CTET roll number.
4. Upon entering the roll number their result will be displayed.
5. Candidates are advised to download their CTET marksheet and take a print out for future use.

CBSE CTET Exam – Qualifying marks:

To qualify in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test candidates must score 60% and above marks. Candidates who pass the CBSE CTET part-I exam are eligible for teacher jobs in classes 1 to 5. However, candidates who wish to teach classes 6 to 8 need to the CBSE CTET part-II exam.

The candidates who clear the CTET test will be eligible for teachers jobs in various government schools like Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya or Central School, Central Tibetan School and others falling in union territory areas.

As per an IE report, a total of 22.97 lakh candidates appeared for the CBSE teacher eligibility exam this year. Out of which, 6.54 lakh candidates have qualified for the CTET, out of which 4.14 aspirants have cleared the CTET paper 1, and 2.39 have passed the CTET paper 2.

