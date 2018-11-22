CBSE CTET admit card 2018 released; check how to download

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 5:09 PM

The wait is over for CTET candidates.

cbse ctet 2018, cbse ctet 2018 admit card, cbse ctet 2018 exam, cbse ctet 2018 eligibility, cbse ctet, cbse ctet admit card, cbse ctet news, cbse ctet elegibilityThe examination will be held in two parts.

The wait is over for CTET candidates. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released admit cards for CTET exam on the official website ctet.nic.in on Thursday. The exam will be held on December 9 in 92 cities in India. The examination will be held in two parts.

Here is how to download CTET admit card 2018

1) Candidates may log on to the official website ctet.nic.in

2) Click on the CTET admit card link

3) Candidates will see a new page with two options – application number and password

4) They can now download the admit card through application number as well as password

5) Applicants can also download the admit card through application number and birth date.

6) They may now click on the desired link

7) Now, they will have to enter details on the box provided

8) Candidates will now find admit card on the screen

9) They are now suggested to download the admit card and take out a print out for future use.

If a candidate is unable to download admit cards from the website, he/she may contact CBSE till November 30, the official notification added. It also states that those candidates whose names are not there in the list will get another opportunity.

“Such candidates must contact the CTET Unit by 30-11-2018 (Friday) along with the copy of their confirmation page/proof of fee submission failing which the Board will not be responsible for non-issue of admit card to any such candidate. Thereafter no such requests will be entertained,” said the note.

 

