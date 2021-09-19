CBSE CTET 2021 Registration process starts tomorrow: From paper pattern to certificate validity, important point for applicants

CTET Exams to be held from December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) held by CBSE will take place between December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022 and the registration process for the same will start on September 20 and end on October 19. Exam fees will be accepted online latest by October 20, the exam conducting body said. Candidates can submit their online applications at the official website of CTET — ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET is held to employ eligible candidates for teaching posts across elementary schools

CBSE CTET 2021: Application fees

All the General Category and OBC applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 on paper 1 and Rs 1200 for both papers. For SC/ST/ PwD candidates, the application fee for one paper is 500 and for both papers is Rs 600.

CTET 2021: Important points for candidates

• CTET exam is divided into two papers – Paper-1 and 2. Those willing to teach classes 1 to 6 appear for paper 1 while the rest appear for paper 2.

• CTET question papers this year onwards will have questions that access the problem-solving, conceptual understanding, reasoning, and critical thinking of the candidate rather than being fact based.

• CTET exam 2021 will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in 20 languages to promote the teaching in the mother language.

• A detailed assessment framework with sample blueprints, measurable competencies and sample questions will be released by the CBSE to help candidates understand the need framework

• Applicants will be provided (free of cost) facility of attempting online mock test at centres set up by CBSE.

CBSE, meanwhile, has extended the validity of the CTET certificate from seven years to a lifetime.

The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website https://ctet.nic September 20 onwards.