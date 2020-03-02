CBSE CTET 2020: Application process ends soon! Check how to apply, exam fees, other details

Candidates who wish to teach both levels will have to appear for both exams.

Those candidates who are looking to apply for CBSE’s Common Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020 are advised to hurry up, as the last date for the same is today, March 2, 2020. Candidates may apply at official website ctet.nic.in. Candidates can pay their application fee till March 5.

Both Paper I and Paper II will be conducted by the CBSE on July 5. While Paper I will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12 noon, Paper II will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. Candidates who clear Paper I will be able to teach class I to V, and those clearing Paper II will teach classes VI and VII. Candidates who wish to teach both levels will have to appear for both exams.

Here’s how candidates may apply:

1. Candidates may first visit the official website ctet.nic.in

2. Now, they may click on the link ‘Apply Online’

3. They may now register using details.

4. Candidates may now save their registration numbers

5. Now, they may fill up their online application form.

6. After this, candidates may upload their scanned signature, documents and photos in jpeg format.

7. They may now pay their fees.

8. Candidates may now take out their printouts.

Exam fees

Candidates in general categories are required to pay Rs 1,200 for both papers and Rs 1,000 for one paper. However, candidates in reserved category will have to pay Rs 500 for Paper I, and the same amount for both papers.

Last month, the CBSE extended the CTET’s application and fee payment deadline. The application process date which was earlier to be concluded on February 24, however, was extended to March 2. Similarly, the fee payment was also extended from February 27 to March 5.