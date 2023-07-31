scorecardresearch
CBSE Class 10th, 12th supplementary Exam 2023: Results to be declared soon- Here’s where you can check and download your results

While checking their results, candidates should keep their required credentials such as roll number and date of birth handy. All these details will be needed to check the scorecard.

Written by FE Online
The supplementary exam for Class 10 was held from July 17 to July 22, the examination for Class 12 was conducted on July 17. (Representational Image)

CBSE Class 10th, 12th supplementary Exams Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon be releasing the Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam results. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their scorecards on the official website of CBSE and some other websites run by the government.

Where to check the CBSE Class 10th, 12th supplementary Exams Results?

After the results are declared by the CBSE, the candidates can check the results on results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in and cbse.digitallocker.gov.in.

The supplementary exam for Class 10 was held from July 17 to July 22, the examination for Class 12 was conducted on July 17.

This time around 16.9 lakh students registered for the exam. The overall pass percentage seen in case of Class 12 is 87.33%, a fall from last year. Class 10 saw a pass percentage of 93.12%, a fall of 1.28% from 2022, as per an Indian Express report.

First published on: 31-07-2023 at 10:53 IST

