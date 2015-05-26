CBSE 12th class result 2015 Delhi: All you wanted to know about cheating, compartment; check cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE results 2015: Mythili Mishra (taking selfie with classmates) second topper got 99% in her CBSE 12th class exam. She is from Amity School Noida. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

CBSE 12 result 2015: Students in Delhi region of CBSE recorded a pass percentage of 86.13 per cent with girls once again trouncing boys by a margin of over 9 per cent in the class XII examinations, results for which were announced on Monday.

Last year, Delhi region had the ignominy of having the highest number of students caught using unfair means. However, this year the number was comparatively quite low at just 3 such cases.

The number of students placed under compartment in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decreased this year. Last year, a total of 22,594 students were placed under compartment while this year the number stood at 22,198.

CBSE Result 2015 class 12th: 7 toppers in list

In the CBSE 12 result 2015, Delhi region had the top honours, as M Gayatri of New Greenfield School, Saket, got the All India first rank in the CBSE 12 result 2015. The second topper Saurabh Bhambri too belonged to Delhi.

A total of 2,63,361 students, including 1,34,451 boys and 1,28,910 girls, had appeared in the class XII examination this year.

The total number of students who passed the examination is 2,26,830 of which the number of boys who passed is 1,09,701 while that of the girls is 1,17,137.

The overall pass percentage of the region is 86.13. While the girls recorded a pass percentage of 90.87, the boys registered only 81.59 per cent in the region.