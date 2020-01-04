CAT 2019 result: 10 candidates score perfect 100 percentile

CAT results announced.
Ten candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT), results of which were announced on Saturday. All ten candidates are men from technology and engineering background, officials said. The CAT conducted in 2019 saw the highest number of test takers in last 10 years, they added.
Details awaited.
