CAT 2018 result: Who is Rounak Majumdar? CAT topper with 100 percentile

As many as 11 students have scored 100 percentile marks in the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 of which the results were declared on Saturday. The one who has been declared topper is Rounak Majumdar (22).

Majumdar, 22, is a student of IIT Kanpur. He hails from Thane near Mumbai and has scored 100 percentile. He is currently working with an American multinational finance company.

Speaking about his performance, Majumdar said that he had started CAT preparation in August and he was very strong on fundamental aspects.

“It was necessary for me to work on aspects like time-management and problem-solving strategies, which, in my opinion, is as important an aspect in CAT as are strong fundamentals. With this in mind, my strategy was to take mocks, but even more importantly, analyse what went wrong in each mock, and how things could be improved,” he told Jagran Josh.

When asked about overall preparation strategy, Majumdar said that his preparation mostly revolved around taking and analysing mock exams. He said that taking mock tests is an essential part of CAT preparation because they expose a candidate to enough scenarios they will face during the exam.

“I strongly believe that taking mock tests conducted by reputable institutions is a must for CAT, since they also help you gauge where you stand with respect to many your fellow aspirants,” he said.

Majumdar told Jagran Josh that he wishes to pursue a career in finance, preferably investment banking.

Majumdar has cleared Chartered Financial Analyst Level I course last year and will be taking up level II in 2019.

Besides Majumdar, 6 more candidates who have 100 percentile score are from Maharashtra. West Bengal has two toppers in the list followed by one each from Bihar and Karnataka.

The results of CAT 2018 held on November 25 were declared on Saturday. Over two lakh candidates had appeared for the exam. Candidates can visit the official website iimcat.ac.in to download their scorecard. Those who have cleared the exam will get admission to management courses at the IIMs and other management colleges.